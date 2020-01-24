The only true way to prevent a scar is to not get injured in the first place. For instance, I often see patients with severe acne, with many cysts that can lead to scars. My main focus is to shut down the acne to prevent further scarring. We may improve the existing scars with time, but if we don’t prevent future ones, it can be futile. Of course, for planned injuries, such as surgeries, the best we can do is minimize the size of the cut (e.g. laparoscopic surgery vs. open) and choose areas with the least pulling to minimize the risk for a bad scar. Certainly, if a scar forms in a high-tension area (e.g. the shoulders), that extra pull on the skin puts you at greater risk for a stretched scar, even with your best efforts. In the end, every person’s body is different, and it can be unpredictable based on location, genetics, and luck.