Sorry, that delicious pina colada, ice cold beer, and white wine are all dehydrating, and it’s especially true in hot and humid summer conditions. I know it sucks but alcohol and the summer sun combination can be dangerous, and even deadly. It’s a no-brainer, right? Alcohol is dehydrating, and the sun causes you to sweat. Heat stroke is another potential risk, when combining the hot summer sun with alcohol. Heat strokes can be extremely dangerous and can potentially lead to shock or even organ failure.