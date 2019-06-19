When Durant sprained his calf, he immediately began rehab and did everything he could to get back on the court as soon as possible. But as he pushed himself to a quick recovery, his body started to develop compensation patterns. Maybe his hip turned slightly, or his foot dropped a little so that he could run again without pain in his calf. These compensations were done without his knowledge or anyone else being able to see it. His body rewired how he runs in order to avoid pain.