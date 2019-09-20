When you include your child in packing their snacks, you create an opportunity to teach them about healthy eating habits. Guiding their choices rather than dictating them is essential to creating a positive relationship between your child and his or her healthy choices. Aim to strike a balance between something that will fuel your child through their day and something they actually want to eat. Take their feedback – the foods they devoured and those they left untouched – and apply it. By doing so, they will begin to take on a sense of pride and responsibility for making the right choices alongside you.