As for lung cancer, the statistics are really sobering. Lung cancer is the No. 1 cancer-killer of women — more than breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and cervical cancer combined. It has the lowest five-year survival rate of all cancer types. Interestingly, in the last 41 years, the rate of new lung cancer cases has fallen 35% among men, while increasing 87% among women. This, in part, reflects differences in smoking patterns between men and women, but it also has to do with genetics, the effects of hormones, and exposures to indoor and outdoor air pollution.