The following day, his symptoms persisted, and his fever rose to 103 degrees, so he returned to the emergency room. This time, he had blood tests that revealed his platelet count (the cells that help with blood clotting) to be slightly low, and liver tests to be elevated, suggesting inflammation. His heart, lung, and abdominal examinations were normal, and imaging tests of the chest and abdomen were ordered. He was once again told he had a viral illness. If his X-rays were normal, the plan was to send him back home to rest and recover.