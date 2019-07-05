It appeared that during Lavender’s gallbladder surgery the surgeon had mistakenly sewn Lavender’s right hepatic bile duct closed, mistaking it for an accessory duct. (Hepatic ducts drain bile from the liver.) Over the years, subsequent scans and tests were repeatedly misread as showing a left and right hepatic duct, when in fact they were two branches of the left duct. Lavender’s liver was the source of the itching.