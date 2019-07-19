Her pathology showed a five-centimeter mass with cells that were a precursor to cancer. Whether this would have developed into an invasive cancer remains a mystery. Pancreatic cysts are often incidental findings, which is why vague abdominal pains shouldn’t be ignored. The discomfort, which was initially worrisome for joint-related pain, led to discovery of this cyst at an early stage. Because of this, the proper surveillance plan was able to be established.