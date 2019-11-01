First described in 1966 by Austrian physician Andreas Rett, the gene associated with Rett, which impairs brain development, was identified in 1999. The x-linked mutation, which occurs randomly, is estimated to affect roughly 1 in 10,000 girls in the United States. (Affected boys are rare and seldom survive infancy.) The syndrome is characterized by regressions in speech and motor coordination, often during the first 18 months of life. Cognitive functioning can be hard to assess because of the inability to speak or gesture. Many girls with Rett develop stereotypical “handwashing” movements.