Well into middle age, Medicare and especially Medicaid remain controversial pieces of legislation as measures to expand or curtail them are taken up in Congress. Currently, fights about expanding Medicare eligibility to provide coverage to the over 14% of Americans who lack health insurance are a critical political debate talking point in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. Many of the claims and counterclaims about expanding coverage echo those from over half a century ago. Opponents of the initial Medicare and Medicaid legislation charged it was un-American “socialized medicine” and that the programs would lead to severe rationing. Then-actor, and later President Ronald Reagan can be heard in a 1961 audio warning that a proposed bill to expand coverage to the elderly would lead directly to socialism and take away the freedom of Americans. You can read the speech here.