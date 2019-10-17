De Quervain’s tenosynovitis, the type he was diagnosed with, is more commonly known as “mommy’s thumb” or “mommy’s wrist” because it most often affects new mothers. Yet, “parent’s thumb” or “caregiver’s thumb” is a more apt description, as anyone caring for a newborn is susceptible. The fact that women are eight to 10 times more likely to suffer than men may be a reflection of who is caring for newborns, as that part of the anatomy is similar in both sexes, said Pedro Beredjiklian, chief of the division of hand surgery at the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute.