The suffering and isolation showcased in Diagnosis are a poignant reminder of how completely illness can derail lives. The awareness is not limited to patients. “As doctors,” notes Sanders, “we delve so deep into the disease that we overlook the patient.” The moments worth paying attention to as the series unfurls are those that highlight the stress and pain of illness and the ways in which they impact patients and families and reshape lives. People leave jobs and quit school, stop doing the activities that make life meaningful, get depressed, and lose hope because they are unable to feel better.