Now there is a controversial new tool to consider for critically ill babies whose symptoms have stumped their doctors. It is called whole genome sequencing, and it can analyze every one of a baby’s three billion units of DNA that make up its genetic code and search for mutations that may be causing the symptoms. In 2018 a hospital in San Diego launched a state-funded pilot project to use whole genome sequencing for sick babies. The U.K.‘s National Health Service Genomic Medicine Service will also offer whole genome sequencing to all babies and children with undiagnosed symptoms beginning in 2020. But are Americans prepared to embrace whole genome sequencing throughout the U.S.? And should it be used for healthy babies too?