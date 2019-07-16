The answer involves understanding the complex history of pain management in medicine. For many centuries, physicians largely viewed pain as a natural part of healing, championing a spartan approach toward suffering. However, in the latter half of the 20th century, there was a movement towards more empathetic medicine, supported by new “wonder drug” narcotics and the burgeoning field of Pain Medicine. In 1996, the American Pain Society introduced the concept of “pain as the fifth vital sign,” and in 2000, the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations set the national standard that pain should be “assessed” in all patients. Thereafter, a variety of pain scales were adopted by different hospitals, with the most popular being the numerical scale. Many doctors and hospitals began to treat pain as they would any abnormal vital sign, such as high blood pressure or fast heart rates.