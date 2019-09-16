My biggest hope was to write a beautiful book about what it means to live well with knowledge of our mortality, and to take on this weighty topic via stories that read like a novel. I wanted readers to consider that death and illness — which we generally avoid thinking about — invite us to contemplate what we value most about our lives, and what brings us meaning and fulfillment. In its own way, our own impermanence is a profound gift, particularly if we can start to peel away the fear and denial that we yoke to death. If the book can help readers to contemplate the interrelatedness of life and death, and to take on essential conversations about what they want for themselves both in life and in death, then I’d be over the moon.