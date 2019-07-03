One of my favorite things is taking care of an entire family — for instance, a husband and wife, and their parents. It’s fascinating to see how partners can be so different or so alike, how parents and children are different or similar, and to see how they complement each other in different ways. But it gets challenging when I have to navigate privacy. What if I tell a woman I saw her husband the previous week, but she hadn’t known? Even if it were for something minor, his failure to tell her could suggest secrecy or dishonesty or just absent-mindedness. Another example: Let’s say the wife’s mother has cancer, but it’s unclear whether everyone in the family knows about it or is up-to-date on recent developments. I don’t always have the presence of mind to ask everyone whether everything can be shared among the family. And I might have to remember to refrain from asking others in the family how the mother’s treatments are going.