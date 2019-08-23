We might recommend exercise therapy and/or surgery based on the extent of disease and symptoms. If a procedure is required, we can perform minimally invasive surgery without big incisions in most cases. This is known as an endovascular – or inside the blood vessel – approach. It can involve angioplasty, through which we use a temporary balloon to widen a narrowed area in the artery. We might place a stent into the artery to help keep the diseased artery open. Another procedure to remove plaque endovascularly is an atherectomy. Sometimes open surgery is required, as well, and this may include removal of plaque or bypassing from one healthy blood vessel to another.