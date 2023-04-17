Dozens of dogs are at risk of euthanasia as the ACCT Philly shelter is overwhelmed by canine flu

ACCT Philly, the city’s primary open-intake animal shelter, said it has been overwhelmed by an outbreak of canine influenza and needs to find immediate placement for more than 70 dogs by next Monday.

People who can adopt or foster large dogs will receive a variety of incentives worth hundreds of dollars, ACCT Philly said.

The nonprofit that runs ACCT Philly through a city contract said it needs to create a temporary second shelter to separate exposed dogs from incoming dogs, and the temporary space can only accommodate 50 dogs.

An average of 100 dogs come into the shelter each week, ACCT Philly said.

The Philadelphia region has been in the midst of an unusual outbreak of canine influenza, which is highly contagious and can mirror symptoms of kennel cough. The trend of dogs testing positive was noticed in early January.

The shelter, which is located at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave. in Feltonville, will be closed for dog intakes next Monday and Tuesday to allow for the dogs to be moved and the building to be cleaned, ACCT Philly said.

The dogs that cannot be placed could be at risk for euthanasia, but as of Monday evening, only nine dogs were listed on ACCT Philly’s website as being “timestamped,” meaning the clock is running for them.

“I don’t foresee us euthanizing 70 dogs — but I’m reluctant to make any guarantees because as an open intake animal shelter, we could end up with 30 dogs coming in on Sunday, which would put us in a very difficult position,” Sarah Barnett, ACCT Philly’s executive director, said in a emailed statement Monday evening.

On the nonprofit’s website, Barnett pleaded for help from the community.

“We need people to foster a large dog for a month, and if they’re not in a position to do so, to make a donation to support this and all of the work that we do,” Barnett said. “We are the only organization open 365 days a year 24/7, helping almost 16,000 animals each year, and we can only do so with the community’s investment.”

The organization needs people who can foster large dogs for a month, and ideally don’t have another dog. Large dogs are ones that weigh more than 40 pounds. People who can foster for a month will receive a $400 Visa gift card at the end of the month. The gift cards are available thanks to a donor, ACCT Philly said.

All adoptions fees have been waived for large dogs. ACCT Philly said on Facebook that fees would be waived through Sunday. Dogs available for adoption are vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. Adopters will receive a free bag of food, a free veterinary examination, a voucher for $250 in vet services, an offer of discounted pet insurance, and virtual dog training through GoodPup.

ACCT Philly has been hit with several outbreaks in recent years, including one last spring and another in 2019.