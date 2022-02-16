The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has ended its vaccine mandate, and changed how it is responding to COVID-19 cases by introducing a new system to determine restrictions.

But that doesn’t mean you should stop taking preventive measures. According to Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole, “the absence of governmental restriction doesn’t mean that people shouldn’t still use their common sense.”

Here is what we know so far:

What are Philadelphia's policies? The city's new system creates four different categories, depending on case counts, hospitalizations, and other factors. Here are the tiers: Extreme Caution : Proof of vaccination required for most venues; masks required indoors.

: Proof of vaccination required for most venues; masks required indoors. Caution : Vaccine mandate (or negative test within 24 hours) for most venues; mask mandate.

: Vaccine mandate (or negative test within 24 hours) for most venues; mask mandate. Mask Precautions : No vaccine mandate, mask mandate only.

: No vaccine mandate, mask mandate only. All Clear: No vaccine or mask requirement. Right now, Philadelphia is at Mask Precautions. Read more about how the city defines each tier.

Do I need proof of vaccination to go to a restaurant or venue?

Not necessarily. Under the new rules, you no longer have to show proof of vaccination at every restaurant, hotel, bowling alley, or sports center in Philadelphia.

However, businesses can still require proof of vaccination for employees and guests if they choose to. So, it’s a good idea to call before you go.

Do I still need to wear a mask indoors?

Yes. Although the vaccine mandate is over, the mask requirement remains in effect. So, while New York, New Jersey, and California have dropped their mask mandates, you still have to wear a mask indoors in Philly.

For Mayor Jim Kenney, and Bettigole, keeping Philadelphia’s mask requirements in line with the CDC makes this city a “much safer place to go.”

Do children need to wear masks to school?

Yes. At the moment, there are no changes to the current mask mandates for students. For Bettigole, school mask mandates and requirements are “separate but parallel conversations” between the city and the Philadelphia School District.

When can I stop wearing a mask?

There is not an exact date, but it could be a matter of weeks, according to Bettigole. The city doesn’t want to roll back the mask mandate too soon and risk having cases spike, but Bettigole says that if cases continue to decline, the rules could go back to where we were last summer.

