Plantar fasciitis tends to be a chronic condition, but a person who doesn’t get much exercise may not feel the symptoms, said Harwood. “Then you start doing high-impact activity, running, or specific jumping motions that you weren’t doing before, and it can irritate the plantar fascia. People who tend to get that from pickleball may not have been terribly active before. Going from being sedentary to playing a lot of pickleball is a risk factor, so you have to build up the amount of activity that you’re doing.”