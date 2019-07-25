Research demonstrates that volunteers can implement the HELP program intervention instead of physicians or nurses, who are doing so much of the medical care. Here at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, we utilize nursing students in their junior or senior year. By doing do, it gives student nurses more exposure to the care of older adults, and when overseen by a geriatric nurse, they can work with patients who may be too complex to have a volunteer. It’s a low-cost way to deliver an intervention that we know will work.