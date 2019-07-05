A: Pregnancy causes extensive physical and physiologic changes that can affect daily functioning. As a woman’s belly continues to grow over the course of pregnancy this can cause a curving forward of the lower part of the spinal column, and/or a curving backward of the upper part of the spine. The latter can cause a restriction of the diaphragm, which can contribute to poor blood circulation from the lower half of the body. This can contribute to swelling that many pregnant women experience in their legs.