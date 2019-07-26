Over time, collagen fibers can be weakened from many forces, such as chronic sun exposure or exposure to such medications as systemic steroids (e.g., prednisone). Patients with vitamin C deficiency, though uncommon, are prone to easy bleeding. (Note that taking oral collagen supplements is not going to help.) People can also get purpura from inflammation (as in an autoimmune process called vasculitis) or even from an infection, such as sepsis. Some people with certain rare, skin diseases (Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, low platelets also known as thrombocytopenia) may be more prone to purpura.