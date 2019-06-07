Unfortunately, we see a lot of this in our practice. Runners in pain stop running, pop a pain reliever, wait two weeks, go back out running again and feel great -- and then, shortly after, find the pain has gotten worse. This cycle can be repeated several times. Eventually the pain gets to a point where no matter how many days a runner takes off, it will not subside. Taking time off from running without getting treatment is a huge mistake and may end up with the runner having to give up the activity altogether.