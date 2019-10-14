Philadelphia’s hospitals and pediatricians are doing a great job of promoting safe sleep. Safe Sleep Philly, our citywide campaign, is sharing the message and free cribs and pack n’ plays are available for families who need them. But public health campaigns can only do so much when our favorite shows are displaying the exact behaviors we’re teaching people not to do. Depictions of family life on TV, in movies, magazines, and online can be good public health partners and promote safe sleep messages. By working together, we can ensure that more babies sleep safely and reach their first birthdays – starting with America’s favorite TV family.