Heat stroke, the most serious form of heat injury, happens when the body’s core temperature is dangerously high — rising to or even exceeding 106 degrees within 10 to 15 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At its highest intensity, heat stroke can be damaging to the brain and other internal organs, or fatal. It can lead to the failure of the body’s temperature control system and largely affects those 50 years and over. Bringing a hat and a cool towel outdoors, wearing sunscreen, drinking plenty of fluids and wearing light clothing can help prevent the development of a heat stroke.