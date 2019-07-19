If private insurance was still allowed along with a public plan, it would depend on whether it would only cover services not offered by the public plan; or provide additional coverage of services also covered by the public plan in a way that would give people who bought it more options (such as coverage for a private hospital room, or care from a physician not participating in the public plan). Or would it be set up in a way that gave everyone a choice of either enrolling in the public plan or keeping their private insurance? If the latter, would private plans be required to offer benefits, deductibles, and co-pays that are comparable to the public plan?