This year the global skin-care industry is estimated to exceed $140 billion. Companies have every reason to persuade you to use multiple products that cost a lot of money. They will play on every insecurity you have. If there is a problem out there with nothing that will actually work and a company puts anything at all on the market claiming to fix it, people will buy it. Sure, by sheer chance and law of averages, some people will improve. That’s the case with Mederma, a popular gel that claims to reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks. So many people have unsightly scars, and will try anything out there. However, there’s no good evidence Mederma (or any similar product) does anything to improve the look of scars or stretch marks. But people spend money on it anyway.