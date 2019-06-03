Just as each child is different, each camp will be different, with varying policies, procedures, and cultural norms. In the weeks leading up to camp, it can be helpful to visit the camp and introduce your child to at least one person who can act as a bridge. If you know of other children attending the camp, set up a playdate so your child can begin to make friends before the transition away from home. Additionally, allowing your kids to be involved in the camp enrollment process can give them an opportunity to get excited and choose their activities.