Rothman Orthopaedics relocates its South Philly office to Navy Yard

Rothman Orthopaedics Institute opened a South Philadelphia clinic at the Navy Yard on Monday with hopes to keep growing.

The orthopedic practice, offering bone and joint care across the region, called nearby NovaCare Complex its South Philly home for more than a decade. It decided to relocate to Navy Yard as that lease expired and the company saw an opportunity to expand, chief operations officer Mayange Kane said.

The new office at 1 Crescent Drive has 14 exam rooms, compared to the 11 rooms at the old location. It’s also right across the street from Jefferson Health – Navy Yard, where the practice does its surgical cases.

“[The South Philadelphia community has] been an integral part of our success in the Philadelphia area, and so being able to continue to be present and physically in that location and in that market was really important to us,” Kane said.

Rothman will continue to offer the same services specializing in care for feet and ankles, hands and wrists, hips and knees, shoulders and elbow, the spine, sports medicine, and rehabilitation.

There is also additional space at the Navy Yard that the office can grow into, Kane said.

“We’ll be able to grow into that space without having to relocate another time,” she said.