For the past two years, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has partnered with the Nutritional Development Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia to feed kids a complete lunch while school is out, and to provide families with information about nearby summer meal sites. This program is aptly named Complete Eats. Through the Complete Eats program, we served nearly 7,500 balanced lunches to patients and their siblings last summer, and connected families with food sites in their communities. An early evaluation—results publishing soon—of this program demonstrated that providing summer meals to children in a clinical setting is feasible and acceptable to families, and did not interfere with clinical care. Caregivers reported feeling that the hospital was a good location for the program, and while the majority had not previously heard about the federal government’s summer nutrition programs, after participating in Complete Eats, nearly all participants shared plans to access a meal site in their community. The Complete Eats program provides tangible evidence of the potential of community-clinical partnerships to connect families with the services that they need most.