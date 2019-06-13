Limit screen time. We’re all guilty of scrolling through emails or social media channels and tuning out the world around us. However, setting a good example for our kids by putting our devices down is crucial for their health and well-being. It may seem like a challenge when you’re trying to entertain your kids this summer but limiting screen time to one to two hours a day – whether that’s playing on the computer or watching a movie – is the best approach and completely manageable. There are so many alternatives to screens, and children can greatly benefit from getting outside, playing with others, and using their imaginations.