Patients who do not seek treatment for their rashes risk their conditions becoming worse and posing a larger threat to their health. Primary-care doctors can treat common rashes and most skin diseases, but some rashes may be related to pre-existing health conditions, such as diabetes or autoimmune diseases, and may require the expertise of a dermatologist or another specialist. Rashes can also be caused by insect bites or reactions to fabrics or chemicals, or exposure to plants or animals.