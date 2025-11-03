Jefferson scientist awarded $12 million NIH grant to develop better asthma drugs

Thomas Jefferson University scientist Raymond Penn spends his days searching for the molecules that could be the key to better asthma treatments.

He’s invested decades into this goal, for which stakes are also personal. His daughter has asthma.

Now his work to create safer and more effective therapies for the chronic condition is getting a $12 million boost from a five-year National Institutes of Health grant.

Though modern inhalers have become synonymous with asthma, they’re not the perfect fix. Studies suggest that roughly half of adults with asthma have inadequately controlled symptoms, even when using standard treatments.

The current drugs to manage asthma attacks come with “both negative and positive effects,” Penn said.

For example, beta-agonists, one of the most common treatments, have saved lives and improved the quality of life for many patients, Penn said. However, they can worsen inflammation in the airways, scientists have found, and are less effective with chronic use. These drugs are now paired with inhaled corticosteroids to reduce inflammation, mitigating that safety concern.

“Even though these drugs are good, we think that we can do better,” Penn said.

His mission over the next five years is to develop treatments that amplify the positive effects while mitigating the negative effects. He’s teaming up with other investigators at Jefferson, as well as Stanford, Mayo Clinic, and Rutgers, to drive the project along.

If his exploratory efforts in the lab prove successful, it would still take years for any potential new drugs to be proven safe and effective in humans. Most drugs in development do not make it to market.

“Science has served asthma care very well over the last few decades, and my hope is that we’ll continue that momentum,” Penn said.

Managing asthma

Across the country, asthma affects roughly 25 million people.

Philadelphia recently ranked among the top 10 most challenging places in the U.S. to live with asthma, a so-called “asthma capital” of the U.S., according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s annual report. The Virginia-based patient advocacy group evaluates cities based on prevalence of the disease and rates of asthma-related ER visits and deaths.

One in four children in Philadelphia has asthma — three times the national rate.

“[Children] disproportionately suffer from asthma, and it terrifies parents to have kids who they see can’t breathe,” Penn said.

He himself has a daughter with allergic asthma, the most common type of asthma, in which the airways in the lungs react poorly to allergens in the environment, such as dust or pollen.

Starting at around three or four years old, she would wheeze whenever she was exposed to an allergen, he recalled.

That wheezing turned out to be asthma attacks: episodes of trouble breathing caused by narrowing of the airways.

Now as an adult, she takes an inhaler whenever she feels an attack coming on.

“A lot of what we do is just book-taught. We read, we learn about stuff. But having a child with asthma sensitized me to what it’s like to have a family member with it,” Penn said.

A common drug target

Penn’s $12 million project is focused on a family of proteins in the body called G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). These proteins are a major target for many drugs, including 34% of currently marketed medications.

The reason for their popularity is that GPCRs regulate a vast range of biological processes, including vision, heart rate, mood, and the immune system.

These proteins reside on the surface of cells and wait for signals from the outside that they can translate into specific responses inside the cell.

In simplest terms, GPCRs could be compared to an order kiosk at a restaurant. The kiosk receives the customer’s order and alerts the kitchen, triggering the cooks to prepare the specific meal.

The GPCRs that are commonly targeted by asthma drugs — the beta-2 adrenergic receptor and M3 muscarinic receptor — are ones that regulate muscles in the airway, Penn said.

Notably, in an asthma attack, the airways become inflamed and swollen, and the muscles around them contract, narrowing them. The sensation has been compared to trying to breathe through a straw.

Asthma drugs seek to reverse this contraction to make it easier to breathe.

For example, beta-agonists, the agent in inhalers that reverses acute asthma attacks, bind the beta-2 adrenergic receptor. That triggers a response in cells that ultimately relaxes the muscles, opening the airways.

Another major asthma drug, called a muscarinic receptor antagonist, works by turning the muscarinic receptor off, keeping it from receiving “orders” from outside signals to contract the muscle.

But both therapies have limitations.

These drugs currently treat the receptors as light switches, to either turn a response on or off. However, the problem with that approach is the receptor might have both good and bad functions that get activated, Penn said.

For example, say someone had a switch in their house that, when flipped, turned on the ceiling fan and light simultaneously. Even if they’re already cold, they may flip the switch just to have lighting in the house.

That’s the case with beta-agonists: Studies have shown that activating the beta-2 adrenergic receptor triggers two pathways, one of which relaxes the muscles as desired, and the other of which promotes inflammation, mucus secretion, and other negative effects.

For that reason, beta-agonists should not be used alone, and are typically paired with corticosteroids that control inflammation, Penn said.

“What you would like to do is develop drugs that stimulate good functions of the receptor while avoiding the negative functions,” Penn said.

Better treatments

Penn’s project aims to discover drugs that bind those same targets, but only trigger the beneficial functions.

He hopes these drugs would be more effective and lessen the need for corticosteroids.

His lab has ways of screening molecules that could be potential new drugs, and modeling their effects in the body. Most of these drugs would be good candidates to be delivered by inhaler, he said.

“We’re developing new and better drugs with the ability to tune receptors, not just turn them on and off,” Penn said.

Penn is also interested in identifying new GPCRs in the airway that, when targeted, may avoid some of the concerns seen with beta-agonists, he added.

His $12 million project additionally aims to develop therapies that could enhance how well other drugs work. A common strategy over the last several decades has been to combine drugs to make them more effective, he explained.

Penn’s newly awarded grant started in September and will continue for five years, with the opportunity to renew it for another five.

“I’m not going to cure asthma. But as much inroads as you can make into reducing mortality and morbidity and improving people’s quality of life, [the better],” Penn said.