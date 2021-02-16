In children birth to six, about 18% to 20% of all bodily injuries are dental related, said Angela Stout, vice president of the Pennsylvania Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. The most common age group for tooth trauma is between 1 1/2 and 3 because of the lack of coordination and tendency to fall as children are learning how to walk and run. The upper front teeth are often most affected. The risk of permanent damage decreases with age because the permanent tooth is much more developed as the child gets older, Stout said.