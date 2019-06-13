City-wide initiatives are working to improve trauma screening and treatment in the area. For example, the Philadelphia Alliance for Child Trauma Services (PACTS) aims to improve trauma screening and treatment for youth ages 2 to 21 years-old served by community mental health agencies throughout the city. PACTS represents a network of clinicians who are trained in TF-CBT and other evidence-based trauma treatments for children and their caregivers. If your child has Medicaid or is temporarily uninsured, you can visit the PACTS website to find a therapist in your neighborhood. If your child has private insurance, talk to your child’s pediatrician or school counselor and ask for referrals for local therapists who provide evidence-based trauma treatment for children.