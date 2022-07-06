A blood clot — when the blood thickens to a gel-like consistency — is a natural part of healing when you cut yourself. But it also can threaten your life if it forms within the body where it can slow or even stop the flow of blood.

Dangerous clots form for lots of reasons, including such conditions as cancer and diabetes, obesity, smoking and age. But one of the most preventable reasons for clots is inactivity.

This is why hospital patients are given leg wraps that inflate and deflate to stimulate blood flow, and are encouraged to get up and walk around if they’re able.

It’s also why travelers on long flights are wise to wear compression stockings and try to walk around the airplane when it’s allowed. Similarly, car travelers should stop periodically to take walks.

But even healthy people who don’t travel can be at risk of blood clots if they spend hours in front of Netflix or video games without getting up to walk and stretch.

Here are warning signs of clots, and simple exercises to help prevent them.

Clues to look for

Swelling, cramping, pain, discoloration and/or warmth in a leg or arm could be a sign of a clot known as DVT (deep vein thrombosis).

Headaches, seizures and confusion can signal loss of circulation to the brain.

Abrupt, severe pain in the chest could indicate a pulmonary embolism or a heart attack, depending on where the pain is.

Labored breathing and a rapid pulse could signify a clot in a lung or your heart.

Prompt medical attention is crucial, so if you suspect a clot, seek help immediately at your nearest emergency room or call 911.

Ways to prevent clots

Once you’ve had a clot, you’re vulnerable to another, so carefully follow your provider’s instructions for medication, diet and exercise.

Exercise at least 15 to 30 minutes daily, maintain a healthy diet, aim for weight loss if needed, and drink plenty of water.

Take mini breaks from your desk job or the couch to move. You should be getting up at least every two hours. If you have stairs, go up one flight and back down two or three times. Do a minute of jumping jacks to boost your heart rate and circulation. Grab a glass of water, then go back to work refreshed.

Clot prevention workout

On long car trips, aim to stop every 60 to 90 minutes to take a walk or do these three exercises to stimulate circulation in your feet, hands, lower back and lower legs. Leg room being what it is, you may not be able to do all of them on a plane or train, but see what works for you.

Sit upright and extend both feet, about inches from the floor. Extend both arms in front and keep them shoulder height. Rotate the feet and hands 20 repetitions to the left, then repeat to the right.

Next, point your toes toward the floor and then flex up at the ankles. At the same time, make a fist with each hand and flick your fingers out as if you are throwing something away, repeating 20 times.

Finish by bending over and massaging your lower legs for one minute.

Bonus move: Sit at the edge of your seat — or even the bed if you’re recovering from a long illness — and “march” in place to improve blood flow, build strength, and lubricate the hips. The impact of your feet on the floor will stimulate blood flow to the feet.

Yvonne Ferguson Hardin (”Fergie”) is the owner of Fergie’s Instructional Training FIT in Germantown, and specializes in helping older adults maintain and improve wellness.