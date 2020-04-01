- Recovery run

- Easy cross train

- Or rest

Run workout:

- Warm up

- 2mins @ 30min race effort* with 1min recovery jog. Repeat 6-10 times.

- 5min recovery jog.

- 20sec fast hills with 40sec jog. Repeat 5 times.

- Cool down



*A consistent level of exertion you’d experience if you were running a race that took you 30 minutes to complete.

- Recovery run

- Easy cross train

- Or rest

- Long warm up

- 10sec fast hills @ 90% effort with walk back recovery. Repeat 6 times.

- Cool down

Run workout:

- Warm up

- 5mins @ 1hr race effort with 1min recovery jog. Repeat 3-5 times.

- 5min recovery jog.

- 30sec fast strides with 60sec jog. Repeat 5 times.

- Cool down



- Recovery run

- Easy cross train

- Or rest