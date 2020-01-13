While it may be tempting to keep up with the jogging Joneses, you must walk before you can run. Even if you walk or jog outside occasionally, the treadmill is a different experience and the body needs time to acclimate to new cardio conditions. For first timers, focus on a comfortable pace that allows you to walk without holding the handrails, as well as feels good on sensitive joints like the knees, hips, and ankles. For more of a challenge, increase the incline in small increments each time you exercise to build endurance.