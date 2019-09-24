ARFID is also much more than just picky eating. A picky eater may have limited diet, but he or she typically will still be able to find something to eat from each food group. Someone with ARFID, on the other hand, may restrict an entire food group. It varies from patient to patient, but we typically see patients avoiding fruits and vegetables because these tend to have the most difficult textures. Unlike a picky eating phase, which many children go through, ARFID is not something that a person just grows out of.