Former West Catholic guard Adam ‘Budd’ Clark commits to Seton Hall

After entering the NCAA’s transfer portal two weeks ago, Adam “Budd” Clark, a former standout at West Catholic, announced his commitment to Seton Hall on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-10, 155-pound guard played two seasons at Merrimack College in Massachusetts, where he scored 1,095 points in 66 games.

Advertisement

This season, he averaged 19.8 points and finished among the top 25 Division I players in the nation in scoring, field goals (257), and total points (653). He also ranked fifth in the nation in steals with 2.7 per game and scored a season-high 32 points twice.

Clark is the first offseason addition to a Seton Hall team that finished 7-25 overall and 2-18 in the Big East this season.

At West Catholic, he was a two-time All-Catholic League selection and led the Burrs to their first state championship in 2023.

» READ MORE: Former West Catholic star Budd Clark calls making steals ‘my calling card’ at Merrimack