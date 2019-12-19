Archbishop Wood’s game against Paul VI (Va.) started just after 8 p.m. Friday and didn’t end until almost Saturday morning.
In a seven-overtime thriller, the Vikings lost, 130-128.
Highly recruited junior guard Rahsool Diggins scored 26 points in the marathon.
Just hours after the game, Diggins heard from two more schools, his 20th and 21st scholarship offers, from Connecticut and Miami.
Since September, the 6-foot-1 point guard has gotten offers Wake Forest and St. Joseph’s. He also took an official visit to DePaul.
Diggins started getting offers from the likes of Hofstra, Iona and Quinnipiac, but lately, has racked up offers from Power 5 schools. Among them, he has heard from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Xavier, Florida, and Rutgers.
Fran Brown, now a football assistant at Rutgers, may have recruited another player away from Temple, where he left as an assistant coach earlier this month.
Vineland’s Tyreem Powell, listed as an “athlete” on his recruiting page, had offers from Temple, Virginia Tech, and Rutgers.
Powell opted to stay in his home state of New Jersey and commit to Rutgers in a video announcement on his Twitter page on Thursday.
In the tweet, Powell tagged the Twitter handles of new coach Greg Schiano and Brown. Powell signed with the Scarlet Knights on Wednesday morning.
Northeast’s Ken Talley and Tyreek Chappell each got good news over the last week.
Talley, a 6-1 outside linebacker, announced on Twitter that he received his 14th offer from Syracuse.
The sophomore has been offered scholarships from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Baylor, Florida, Penn State, and more. He has visited West Virginia and Penn State.
Chappell announced offers from Iowa State, Maryland, and Bowling Green this week, and Kent State earlier this month.
The junior receiver also has offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Temple, Pittsburgh, Syracuse,. and Morgan State. Chappell visited West Virginia earlier this month.
Two players on Imhotep’s defensive line have a combined 37 scholarship offers.
On Monday, sophomore defensive end Enai White and junior tackle Taleeq Robbins each announced offers from South Carolina.
White, who’s listed at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, now has 23 offers. He has been recruited by Michigan, Baylor, Penn State, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
On Wednesday morning, Robbins announced two more scholarship offers, from Indiana and Duke, which gives him 14 offers.
Among schools that have offered him scholarships are Boston College, Pittsburgh. Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, and West Virginia.