Neumann Goretti’s Sultan Adewale, West Catholic’s Budd Clark make their college basketball choices

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, made headlines this weekend, when the Sierra Canyon guard announced his college commitment to Southern California, deciding to stay close to home.

Besides the national prospect making his pledge, area high school basketball players shared where they’ll be furthering their careers.

On Saturday, Neumann Goretti star Sultan Adewale committed to Iona, where former Fairleigh Dickinson coach Tobin Anderson took over as head coach last month. In March, Anderson led the Knights on a run in the NCAA Tournament, which included an upset of top-seeded Purdue.

Adewale, a 6-foot-8 power forward who is originally from London, helped the Saints to the PIAA Class 4A final and finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 62-58 loss to Lincoln Park. He’s a three-star prospect in 247Sports.com’s rankings and received offers from 15 other schools, including Rutgers, Arizona State, and Clemson.

Adam “Budd” Clark, who led West Catholic to its first PIAA championship this season, shared his decision Saturday on Instagram that he found a home at Merrimack College in Massachusetts. He previously was committed to Coppin State but decided to reopen his recruitment after the school parted ways with former head coach Juan Dixon.

Clark also received scholarship offers from Fairleigh Dickinson and Bucknell. At West Catholic, Clark averaged 18.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 5.2 rebounds this season. In the PIAA 3A title game, he finished with 32 points in an 83-55 win over Deer Lakes.

on Friday, Camden’s Cornelius “Boog” Robinson announced his commitment to Monmouth. The 6-6 forward previously committed to Albany but recently decided to reopen his recruitment. Robinson helped the Panthers to No. 4 this season in MaxPreps’ national rankings and helped the team finish 23-3 under first-year coach Maalik Wayns.

Academy of the New Church’s Deywilk Tavarez is heading to Delaware State, the senior announced Sunday on Twitter. The guard averaged 19.5 points, 4,7 assists, and 3.5 steals this season.