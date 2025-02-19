Shayla Smith, the city’s all-time girls’ scoring leader, carves her name next to other Philly hoops greats

Doubters are timeless.

For some reason, killjoys and party-poopers across generations often pick apart young athletes, especially hoopers.

In fact, if it’s basketball greatness you seek, just follow the trail of naysayers, who, like breadcrumbs, likely will show you the way.

Universal Audenried senior guard Shayla Smith, who has led the Rockets to back-to-back Public League titles, is no stranger to cynics.

Last week, Smith, 17, scored 47 points against Engineering and Science, and became the city’s all-time scoring leader (2,502 points) in high school girls’ basketball history.

“I only score that much because I play in the Public League,” Smith said she’s heard from critics. “Or I’m the only player on my team.”

The record Smith, who’s signed with Penn State, now owns previously was held by Shawnetta Stewart (2,501), the University City all-time great nicknamed “Baby Barkley” when she graduated in 1996.

When Stewart signed with Rutgers during a 1995 ceremony at now-closed U-City, she addressed those who tried similarly to dim her shine.

“To all you nonbelievers, you better start to believe,” she told the Daily News back then. “Rutgers may not be nationally known now, but in a few years people are going to be shocked. Coach [C. Vivian] Stringer is working very hard to get talented players like myself. I can only say it’s only a matter of time … I promise, this is going to be something special.”

In 2000, Stewart led Rutgers to the Final Four, which was hosted in her hometown, Philadelphia.

“Basketball was everything to me,” Stewart said in a recent phone interview with The Inquirer. “It taught me teamwork. It taught me to be a part of something bigger than myself. It taught commitment, sacrifice.”

Smith seems to have learned similar lessons.

“It definitely means a lot,” Smith said of breaking the scoring record. “It was on my mind a lot. It just feels good to get it out the way. Now we can focus on that championship.”

Audenried plays Freire Charter on Thursday at La Salle’s John Glaser Arena in the Public League semifinals. Imhotep plays Academy at Palumbo in the other semifinal.

An Audenried victory could set up a championship rematch with Imhotep, which the Rockets have beaten in the last two Pub finals. Last month, however, Imhotep earned a small measure of revenge and beat host Audenried, 67-64.

Though Smith, 17, and Stewart, 46, are separated by nearly 30 years, they share several similarities.

Both grew up playing football against boys. Smith played quarterback for the Northwest Raiders and even earned team MVP honors until she gave up football at 12 years old.

Stewart, who was born and raised near the playgrounds of the Abbotsford Homes, played football “in the rain, sleet, and snow,” with boys, who she said “would tackle and hit me just like a boy, and I would do the same to them.”

Smith and Stewart also arrived relatively late to organized basketball. Smith started playing in seventh grade at the Hill Freedman World Academy, where her physical style dominated the competition.

“I was playing outside with boys the whole time,” Smith said, “so I didn’t even know that girls’ basketball was a thing.”

Stewart also started playing organized ball in middle school after mostly playing against boys at Gustine Lake Recreation Center.

Obviously, both can score in bunches.

Stewart wore No. 34 in homage to her idol, Charles Barkley.

“Everybody knew I was a Charles Barkley fan,” Stewart said. “I just like the way he played. He hustled. He wasn’t big in stature for the position he played, but he could do it with the best of them. And even though I could shoot the ball, I liked to bang down in the paint and get rebounds.”

Smith is similarly versatile, able to ground and pound but also able to shoot from three steps behind the three-point line or create for herself and others off the dribble.

Both couple scoring ability with unselfishness.

“A lot of people still say I should have been more selfish,” Stewart said, “even in college.”

Stewart added that she wasn’t even aware that she had broken Wilt Chamberlain’s high school scoring record (2,206 points) while he played at Overbrook until someone told her after the fact.

Smith has had to be similarly cajoled into being more aggressive. That is until the big moments against top competition.

“Everybody knows Shayla’s played against the top competition and has scored 30 points against the top competition,” said Audenried coach Kevin Slaughter. “I’m just so excited for this kid. I really think she’s going to be an elite freshman at Penn State next year.”

Smith and Stewart also are devout in their religious faiths.

Smith is Muslim who plays in a hijab and observes Ramadan, even during basketball season. Stewart, who still lives in Philly, is a Jehovah’s Witness, which she says has helped her find purpose outside of basketball.

The two best scorers in city history met briefly last year at the Philadelphia Black Basketball Hall of Fame. Mutual respect remains. Stewart said she hopes to attend at least one of Smith’s final games this season.

“I’m proud of Shayla,” Stewart said. “I think it’s good for the game, and she’s a great talent. I’m glad she’s going to continue her career at Penn State after this.”

Smith said: “It’s definitely an honor. My name is going to be in conversations with Dawn Staley, Linda Page, Shawnetta Stewart. Definitely an honor to be mentioned with those people. That’s great. That’s greatness.”