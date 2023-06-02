Bonner-Prendie baseball’s Kevin McGonigle named state’s Gatorade Player of the Year
When Kevin McGonigle graduates from high school Monday he will do so as the state’s premier baseball player, as the Bonner-Prendergast senior was named Gatorade’s Pennsylvania Player of the Year on Friday.
McGonigle, who is expected to be a first-round pick in July’s MLB draft, hit .474 this season and was the Catholic League’s Player of the Year. After Monday’s graduation, McGonigle will lead the Friars that afternoon into a PIAA Class 5A first-round game against West Chester Rustin.
The shortstop is a smooth defender with a power swing. He is signed to play at Auburn, but that seems unlikely as MLB scouts have been watching him all season. A mock draft released Thursday by MLB.com has McGonigle going to Atlanta with the No. 24 pick, three selections ahead of the Phillies’ pick. McGonigle grew up a diehard Phils fan in Alden and models his game after Chase Utley.
”His bat-to-ball skills are the best I’ve ever seen as a high-school hitter, and we’ve had some good ones in our league,” Bonner-Prendie coach Steve DeBarberie said last summer. “I’ve seen some good ones in the area. But Kevin is just on a whole different level. The way he gets the barrel onto the baseball is incredible. Even his outs. Line drives all over the field.”