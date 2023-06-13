Skip to content
High School Sports
St. Joseph’s Prep receiver Brandon Rehmann commits to West Virginia

The wide receiver has been a standout player at St. Joe's Prep.

St. Joseph's Prep’s 6 Brandon Rehmann runs to the sideline during the St. Joseph's Prep vs St. John's College HS football scrimmage at Salesianum School in Wilmington, De. on Aug. 20, 2022.Read moreELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer

Brandon Rehmann, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver, has committed to West Virginia. He announced his decision on social media.

The St. Joseph’s Prep player, a member of the class of 2024, has been an accomplished and athletic performer in his high school career, fielding a number of recruiting offers.

Rehmann previously visited Penn State, but a visit to West Virginia earlier this month resulted in his choosing the Mountaineers.

