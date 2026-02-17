Megan Rullo’s 22 points powers Cardinal O’Hara to Catholic League final

Cardinal O’Hara is heading back to the Catholic League girls’ basketball championship for the first time since 2022.

Setting up a rematch of last year’s semifinal, Cardinal O’Hara overwhelmed Neumann Goretti with a 51-33 victory on Monday night. The Lions lost to the Saints last season, when they played without its two stars in senior guard Megan Rullo and junior forward Brezhae Davis.

Advertisement

“Getting those two back on the court definitely helped,” said Cardinal O’Hara coach Chrissie Doogan said. “Neumann Goretti lost their guards from last year, but they’re a very talented team and play well together. … So it’s just a little bit of added incentive against the team that beat you last year, to get back and take care of business.”

Rullo led the Lions with 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Junior guard Brigidanne Donohue added 13 points and Davis had 10.

For Neumann Goretti (14-10, 9-3 PCL), freshman guard Azzure O’Connor led the Saints with nine points. Junior guard Reginna Baker contributed seven points.

» READ MORE: Westtown girls’ and boys’ basketball teams secure a Friends Schools League title

Cardinal O’Hara (20-3, 11-1 PCL) will face Archbishop Carroll at the Palestra on Sunday for the PCL title. The Lions played Carroll in the final in 2022, where they defeated the Patriots, 55-30.

“It means a lot,” said Rullo, who’s committed to Drexel, where her sister, Megan, plays. “Last year was definitely a learning year, not being able to play. So there’s definitely a lot of wanting to get there. I’ve never played at the Palestra, and that’s definitely been a goal of mine. It’s everyone’s goal, so we’re super excited.”

O’Hara dominates

Cardinal O’Hara controlled the game.

Sophomore Catie Doogan sank a three-pointer, followed by a pair of foul shots from Rullo, to give the Lions a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions continued to climb in the second quarter. Neumann Goretti gained some momentum close to halftime as senior Kamora Berry grabbed a defensive rebound, which led to a three-pointer from senior Zion Coston. But a Rullo layup as time expired sent Cardinal O’Hara into halftime with a 10-point lead.

Neumann Goretti played consistent, high pressure on Rullo, who repeatedly drew fouls as she drove toward the net. Rullo shook off the defense and kept her composure. She totaled 13 points from the free throw line.

“I like being a leader of this team, and I feel like staying composed is something that I have to do in order to lead this team to success,” Rullo said. “We talk about it all the time, just not getting frustrated and matching the intensity level, giving it back a little bit.”

With seconds left in the third quarter, Donohue tossed in a basket from under the net to take a 40-27 lead. The Lions solidified their win in the fourth. A pair of successful foul shots from Rullo in the final minute pushed the Saints’ deficit to 20 points.

Heading to the Palestra

Cardinal O’Hara lost to Archbishop Carroll, 51-28, on Jan. 13. With the stakes much higher, the Lions are looking forward to their chance at redemption.

“We were embarrassed at Carroll a month ago, but they locked in and recommitted themselves … to the success of our program,” Doogan said. “They really locked in on the defensive end. And honestly, they don’t care who gets the credit. We’re at our best when we have three or four kids all between eight and twelve points. On any given night, it could be all five of our stars.”

Doogan and the team are especially excited for the opportunity to compete at Philadelphia’s most historic basketball arena.

“These kids deserve a chance to play at the Palestra,” Doogan said. “It’s something that every Catholic League kid wants, and I put a little bit of pressure on myself to get them there. Carroll’s a really good team. They’re playing well, and it’s going to be a dog fight.”