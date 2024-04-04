How Central High School’s mascot became the Lancers after years of being known as the Mirrors

“What is a Mirror?”

It’s a question that many alumni of Central High School still don’t know the answer to.

Until the 1960s, Central referred to its mascot as the Mirrors, a name that came from its student-run literary magazine known as The Mirror, which was established in 1885 and is the oldest high school magazine in the United States that still publishes today.

The reference reflected the school’s academic origins, said David Kahn, the school’s archivist and historian who graduated in 1963. The institution was founded in 1836, the second-oldest high school in the nation, and is the only high school in the country that is allowed to grant Bachelor of Arts degrees to its graduates.

But what would a Mirror look like? In a 1959 edition of the Centralizer, the school’s student paper, a poll was taken among students to find out if they knew what a Mirror meant. Many said they had no clue. Some said it had to do with the idea of reflection.

According to the Centralizer, the nickname started to appear in the school’s paper in 1926, referencing Mirrors as the student body and athletic teams. But the phrase never appeared in the school’s magazine. It has addressed the students or teams as “the Red and Gold,” Central’s school colors.

The student body, which was all-boys until 1983 when it began to allow female applicants after a long legal battle, decided it was time for a change.

In 1959, a contest was held by the student association for classmates to nominate a new mascot. Some of the names submitted included Beatniks, Dragons, and Redmen.

The creator of the winning design would receive a “handsome” athletic sweater from the school store, the Centralizer wrote, while two runners-up would be awarded a five-dollar gift certificate to the school store — quite a catch.

Kahn said he believes the discussion about a new mascot name stemmed from the school’s rival, Northeast High School, changing its name from the Archives to the Vikings.

“In 1956, when the new Northeast opened on Cottman Avenue from 8th Street and Lehigh Avenue — that old building became Thomas Edison High School — I think that’s when they changed their mascot to the Vikings,” Kahn said. “I’ve never verified that, but seeing that Northeast was no longer an Archive, people here started to think more about it.”

In March 1960, Central officially announced the new name for its mascot. The school’s student association president at the time, Randy Young, revealed a pin bearing the nickname Lancers, with a knight in armor holding a lance, at an assembly. The creator of the pin was David Goodman, a 1960 graduate.

“The general opinion was that the old name Mirrors was static that it brought no image of school to mind,” the Centralizer wrote in May 1960. “After consultation with the Associated Alumni the name and mascot ‘Lancers’ was chosen.”

The school has been known as Lancers for 64 years and counting.

While the crimson red and gold can be found on school apparel and in the hallways, students have also dressed up as their own version of the Lancer to replicate Central’s mascot at sporting events.

Whether you’re a fan of the Mirror or the Lancer, the school’s mascot means more than a knight who rides proudly with a lance on a trusty horse, Kahn said. The change signifies a moment in history.

“We always have to look forward in what we’re trying to do now,” Kahn said. “Just like back then to make it a very special and important place. That’s our history. We’re still creating history every day. I tell the kids that you’re already in our archives when you enter the building.”

