Ten years after winning a state title at Imhotep, Yasir Durant and Andre Mintze are UFL champions

In the waning moments of a dominant 58-34 win in the UFL championship on Saturday night at America’s Center in St. Louis against the Michigan Panthers, DC Defenders outside linebacker Andre Mintze shared a moment with general manager Von Hutchins. The pair have spent the last three years together, since the team’s inception in the XFL, before merging with the USFL to form the United Football League last year.

“Thank you for letting me be a part of this,” Mintze told Hutchins in a video captured by Pro Football Newsroom. “I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

Ten years after helping Imhotep become the first Public League school to win a state title, Philly natives Mintze and Yasir Durant were key players in the Defenders’ UFL title. Mintze was the team’s top sack leader with 6½, while Durant, an offensive tackle, was one of seven Defenders named to the All-UFL team, recognizing the spring league’s best players.

Advertisement

“I think I had phenomenal season,” Durant told The Inquirer by phone. “[There’s] still definitely things that I can get better at, things I can improve … as the season progressed, like as each game went on, I’ve gotten better and better and learned from my mistakes. The whole season was kind of just a learning process for me, and I was fortunate enough to earn All-UFL. But if it wasn’t for my teammates, my coaches, training staff, I wouldn’t be able to get that honor.”

» READ MORE: Philly’s Andre Mintze once thought his football career was over. Nearly a decade later, he’s thriving in the UFL.

Even in light of winning a championship, Durant admitted that he didn’t think football would always be in his future plans, and his path to playing Division I football was briefly delayed. Durant signed his national letter of intent to play at San Diego State out of high school because that was the first school “that believed in me,” he said.

“Being a young kid, I was a knucklehead, and didn’t do well in school,” he said, which led him to attending Arizona Western College in Yuma, Ariz., for a semester before getting an opportunity join Missouri in 2017. He credits Imhotep’s football coach at the time, Albie Crosby, who “pushed me to be who I am today.”

“That semester that I was [at Arizona Western], was some of the best months of my life, just off of reflecting and sitting back and seeing all my friends and teammates at their colleges,” Durant, 27, said. “It taught me patience. [It] lit a new fire under me.”

Over three seasons with Missouri, Durant appeared in 37 games with 33 starts, including three against Mintze’s Vanderbilt squad from 2017-19.

Mintze has previously called Durant “the best tackle in the league,” and the offensive tackle credits his teammate for pushing him to another level.

“That’s my dog, that’s my guy, my brother and I feel like, jokingly, I can’t get rid of him for some reason,” Durant said with a laugh. “We always get to be with each other in some type of way. [In] high school, us competing on the same team with each other, going against each other every day, and then us going to college, and me [at Missouri] having to play [Vanderbilt] every year, and those battles and those competitions. And then, fast forward to us being on the same UFL team.

“A big part of my success this year was going against him and practicing against him. … We want to see each other succeed. I want to see him be the best version of him that he can be, and he wants to see me be the best version of me.”

» READ MORE: For years, Doug Pederson had to miss most of his son’s games. Now he’s ‘being a dad’ full-time watching him play in the UFL.

Added Mintze: “To go against him every single day of practice, I think it’s a blessing. It’s a privilege. And for that to just happen to be my brother and friend that I knew since I was about 16 years old, it’s like [a] cherry on top. I consider him extended family.”

Like Mintze in 2021, Durant went undrafted in 2020, and landed with the Kansas City Chiefs, who ended up losing in Super Bowl LV later that season. Durant started one game in Kansas City and one for the New England Patriots the following season, spent time on the Saints practice squad in 2022, was cut from the Broncos in 2023, before eventually landing with the Defenders in the UFL last year.

Though it was brief, Durant remembers the lessons he learned with O-line veterans Mitchell Schwartz, Andrew Wylie, Eric Fisher, among others who “introduced me to how to be a pro and how to handle things.” He still carries those lessons with him now, as he seeks an opportunity to return to the NFL, along with Mintze.

But Durant’s 2-year-old daughter, Bella, and his fiancée, he says, have been his driving force to continue chasing his football dream. He wants his daughter “to be proud of the things that I’ve done” and to show he will “keep chasing my dreams, keep pushing, no matter how hard it gets, or, you know, like, of how down I might get.”

“I know that I’m a good player. I know that I am one of the best. So I think that just my mindset keeps me going and keeps me motivated and keeps me keep wanting to keep giving this a shot,” he said. “I know I belong in the NFL, and I’m just going to keep working to do that.”