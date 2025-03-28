Devon Prep boys take home PIAA 4A crown; Sankofa Freedom Academy falls short in 1A final

HERSHEY — Jason Fisher stopped counting years ago. The Devon Prep coach had grown worn down of getting pounded by the Philadelphia Catholic League heavyweights when the Tide first joined the powerhouse league in 2018-19 that he stopped keeping track of the team’s record.

He even stopped bringing it up to his players. Devon Prep is one of the smallest populated schools in the Catholic League. The Tide are an anachronism, playing in what essentially is a barn, where you feel like you walked into a 1920′s gym with peach baskets at either end.

In time, the Catholic League’s “Little Engine That Could” did.

On Thursday night, at the Giant Center in Hershey, Devon Prep won its third PIAA state championship in four years, taking down District 3 champion Berks Catholic, 55-39, for the PIAA Class 4A state title, repeating as state champions after the Tide won the Class 3A state title last year and in 2022.

The Tide (23-4) finish a season in which they beat Catholic League champion Father Judge, District 12 5A champion Neumann Goretti, and lost to Roman Catholic in overtime — the other three Catholic League state finalists.

Devon Prep also joins the exclusive pantheon of three-time state champions with Roman Catholic and Neumann Goretti.

“This is a very special group with the pieces of a perfect team, with a big guy, great guards around him, a point guard who distributes that does play in a barn,” Fisher said. “This is a program made up of special people. It’s a group that believed in themselves, and were unselfish.

“This team could go down as one of the best in school history.”

There is no doubt about it, it is.

Mason Thear led all scorers with 19 points, with Calvin Smith adding 13, while Shane Doyle, Zane Conlon, and Reese Craft provided a strong defense, especially inside.

This held special significance for Thear and Smith. Both were forced to sit and watch last year due to transferring into Devon Prep their junior year. They were there last March celebrating the Class 3A state title with their teammates, but this carried much greater weight.

They played a large part in this championship.

“You could only do so much watching from the bench, so it does mean a lot,” Thear said. “We knew we could do this. We never played in the Palestra until this year. We beat great teams, like Judge and Neumann Goretti. It’s why I have no problem saying that we are the greatest team in Devon Prep history.”

Added Smith: “We are together all the time and we probably could play blindfold, because we know where we are on the court. We didn’t go crazy when we won, because we wanted to act like we have been there before. And we have. This is ours. We didn’t play last year [in the postseason], but we contributed to this.”

Berks Catholic stayed with the Tide through three quarters, trailing 38-36. Devon Prep’s size caused problems for the Saints. Berks Catholic’s Kingston McKoy, a 6-2 junior guard, was exceptional, though every time he had the ball, either Doyle, Smith, Conlon, or Thear, all steered McKoy into the middle, where the Swarthmore-bound 6-foot-7 Craft was waiting.

Berks Catholic’s inability to get the rim eventually caught up to the Saints in the fourth quarter. The Tide forced Berks Catholic to miss its first 11 shots in the quarter, while building a double-digit lead by mid-quarter.

Berks Catholic did not score its first point of the quarter until there was 2:03 left in the game, and its lone basket in the frame came with 1:01 to play. By then, Devon Prep was handily ahead, 54-39.

“We spoke about getting back here since the summer,” said Conlon, who joins Doyle as three-time state champions. “I know what it was like getting pounded by the Catholic League teams. We focused on what we could control.”

Neighborhood Academy tops Sankofa Freedom

Sankofa’s bid for a second PIAA Class 1A state championship fell short Thursday afternoon, when Neighborhood Academy’s Shamar Simpson hit a dagger corner three-pointer with 40 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs a 56-51 lead.

It marked the first PIAA Class 1A state title for District 7 champion Neighborhood Academy (30-1), while Sankofa (19-12) was looking to claim its second, after taking the 2019 Class 1A crown.

Junior Nafis DuBose led Sankofa with a team-high 18 points, while Neighborhood Academy was led by Syncer Nicholson’s 18 points and Yale-bound senior guard Courtney Wallace’s 16.

Sankofa had drawn to within 53-51, scratching back from a 48-35 deficit with 35 seconds left in the third quarter.

But the Warriors were 7-19 (36.8%) from the free throw line, 1-for-7 in the fourth quarter, and missed numerous layups. Sankofa bolted out to an 8-2 lead, which Neighborhood Academy countered with an 18-3 run to close the first quarter.

Trailing 51-49 with 3:30 left, the Warriors suffered two costly turnovers on successive possessions. Wallace landed a turnaround jumper with 1:41 to play, giving the Bulldogs a 53-49 lead, which DuBose answered with a driving layup, putting Sankofa within striking range. But Simpson’s corner three clinched it for Neighborhood Academy.

“I’m really proud of my kids, and I’m proud of what they overcame this year,” said Warriors coach Isaiah Thomas. “My kids played hard, and they played strong. Credit to Neighborhood Academy. They played well. The missed layups hurt us more than the missed free throws. I’ll remember the fun I had coaching this group, and we’re young. We have a good chance of getting back [to the state championship next year]. I didn’t I feel bad for the seniors. They gave us everything.”